Altus Strategies PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (TSXV:ALTS)(AIM:ALS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 3.00 p.m. BST on Tuesday 16 June 2020 at the Company's registered office at The Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, United Kingdom.

The Notice of AGM, Annual Report & Accounts and Form of Proxy have been posted to all registered shareholders on 14 May 2020. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.altus-strategies.com and under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Record Date for the Notice of Meeting, the Beneficial Ownership Determination Date and the Record Date for Voting (if applicable) is 05 May 2020.

The resolutions that will be proposed at the meeting are as follows.

1. Ordinary Business: Approval of Annual Report and Accounts

That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, together with the report of the directors of the Company ("the Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.

2. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

David Netherway

3. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Steven Poulton

4. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Matthew Grainger

5. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Robert Milroy

6. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Michael Winn

7. Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Karim Nasr

8. Ordinary Business: Appointment of Auditors

That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.

9. Ordinary Business: Remuneration

That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

10. Ordinary Business: Confirmation of share options scheme

That the share options scheme first approved at the Company's 2019 AGM be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

11. Ordinary Business: Allotment of securities

That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,504,580.

12. Ordinary Business: Disapplication of pre-emption rights

That, subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,752,290.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with the UK's mandatory measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 (the "Emergency Laws") the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has altered the usual format of to the Meeting. The Emergency Laws prohibit individuals engaging in non-essential travel and public gatherings of more than two people, save where the gathering is essential for work purposes. Whilst the Company remains legally obliged to hold the Meeting, the Emergency Measures, if still in place at the time of the Meeting, will significantly restrict the Company's ability to follow the Company's usual annual general meeting format. To ensure Shareholders can comply with the Emergency Measures, if still in place, the Board recommends that Shareholders should not attend the Meeting in person. It is intended that the Meeting will be held with only the minimum number of Shareholders present as required to form a quorum under the Company's Articles of Association and who are essential for the business of the Meeting to be conducted. These attendees will be officers or employees of the Company. The results of the votes of the proposed resolutions will be announced in the normal way as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the Meeting.

Having regard to their own safety and that of others, Shareholders are respectfully asked to comply with the Emergency Measures and not to make plans to attend the Meeting. To ensure the safety or the limited number of people whose attendance is essential, the Board will not allow other Shareholders to have physical access to the Meeting on the day.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this Announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

