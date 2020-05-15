Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 15-May-2020 / 11:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc has been made aware that Keith Williams, Chairman of Halfords Group Plc, has today become interim Executive Chair of Royal Mail Group. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 64183 EQS News ID: 1046733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

