EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 15, 2020 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 500 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of May 18, 2020. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code:STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,255,084 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,364,903 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260