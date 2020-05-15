Sokoman Minerals Corp.: Sokoman Minerals Completes Extended Phase 5 Drilling Program at Moosehead, Central Newfoundland

MH-20-98 Extends Lower Main Zone by 75 m - Zone Remains Open

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") has concluded the Phase 5 drilling at the Moosehead gold property, including an additional 1,390 m in four holes, bringing the Phase 5 total to 4,619 m in 17 holes. The Phase 5 drilling was initially halted after 13 holes (3,229 m) due to deteriorating spring field conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an extension of the program was made possible due to additional measures taken to protect the health and safety of field workers as well as improved field conditions.

The additional drilling, which was focused on the lower high-grade zone at an approximate vertical depth of 200 m (see attached plan and projected long section), extended the gold mineralization 75 m to the north with the zone remaining open. This lower high-grade shoot has given some of the highest-grade results at Moosehead, including MH-19-62 (7.2m @ 22.35 g/t Au) and MH-19-81 (6.4 m @17.34 g/t Au). MH-20-98, the final hole in the extended program, cut the Eastern Trend structure at a down hole depth of 296 m (200 m vertical) intersecting a 4.6 m core length (true width est. at 75-90% of core length) of visible gold bearing quartz vein and quartz breccia. MH-20-98 intersected the zone 75 m to the northeast of MH-19-81 and 27 m to the northeast of MH-20-97, which encountered visible gold bearing quartz veining over a 2 m core length. MH-20-98 is the northernmost hole drilled on the lower main zone, and it appears to suggest a flattening or possible folding of the high-grade shoot, as the intersection is approximately 20 m deeper than the intersection in MH-19-81. A plan and a projected longitudinal section map showing location of holes and relationship to the previous drilling are attached.

Tim Froude, President & CEO of Sokoman, said: "We were thrilled to add additional holes to the Phase 5 program as we wanted to test the lower zone in more detail and to add additional strike length to the zone. Logging and sampling of the new holes is ongoing as we await assay results from the initial 13 holes. The Company can't predict when all assays will be received as the Springdale laboratory is working with a reduced workforce. A news release will be issued once all outstanding assays have been received.

We are in the planning stage for the rest of 2020, which will include ground follow-up on the results of the C-horizon till program, where approximately 50% of the samples processed are highlighted by three sites with 54, 62 and 63 gold grains, with many pristine (irregular in shape) grains, usually indicating a short transport distance from source. The geological model is also being updated ahead of the future diamond drill program planning."

Analytical Techniques / QA/QC

All core samples submitted for assay were saw cut by Sokoman personnel with one half submitted for assay and one half retained for reference. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman Minerals personnel. Samples, including duplicates, blanks and standards, were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland for gold analysis. Eastern Analytical is an accredited assay lab that conforms to requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with possible visible gold were submitted for total pulp metallics and gravimetric finish. All other samples were analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes: the whole sample is crushed to -10 mesh; then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh; the total sample is weighed and screened 150 mesh; the +150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150 mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au; with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry approved standard for every twenty samples submitted, is included in the sample stream. In addition, random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: SIC) is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website) 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project*. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. Sokoman is also applying for JEA funding for the 2020 season.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

