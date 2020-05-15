Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting 15-May-2020 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 May 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in light of COVID-19 The Company announces that in respect of the AGM to be held on 8 June 2020 at 9.30am, the Board of Directors ("Board") notes that it values the opportunity to meet shareholders in person at the AGM. However, due to social distancing requirements associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unfortunately unable to host shareholders at the AGM. The Board strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the business of the AGM by exercising their vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the notice of the AGM, and to submit their voting instructions as soon as possible and no later than by 9.30am (UK time) on 4 June 2020. All valid proxy votes will be included in the poll to be taken at the AGM. Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the AGM may do so by submitting them to the Company Secretary ahead of the meeting at Starwood@apexfs.com until 5pm (UK time) on 3 June 2020. Questions and answers will after be announced on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The results of voting will also be announced to the LSE, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 64184 EQS News ID: 1046761 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c17e6900ed8c3b5447dc05b49ad61d8&application_id=1046761&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

