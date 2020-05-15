smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces today that its Execution Management System (EMS) has been awarded as Best Multi-Asset EMS by Markets Media.

smartTrade's innovative and flexible multi-asset solution enables companies and, more specifically, buy-side firms to trade FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps and Precious Metals together with Fixed Income (i.e. Rates and Credit), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solution encompasses over 130 connectors to a wide range of venues, advanced market data aggregation, and sophisticated execution capabilities. The smartTrade solution supports asset-specific workflows, such as Executable Streaming Prices (ESP) and Request for Stream (RFS) for FX, order staging, and off-exchange trade reporting for Fixed income, etc. Available as a fully hosted and managed solution, it allows a rapid time-to-market without customers needing to expend effort and resources on the IT infrastructure required.

"It is a great honor to be recognized in the Best Multi-Asset EMS category by the Markets Choice Awards," commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "Clients appreciate that it easily integrates with other third-party applications and comes as an out-of-the-box solution which enables them to simplify their current trading environment."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

