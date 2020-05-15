Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Awarded a $1.8 million contract for a turn-key Rail Inspection Portal (rip®), which is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Successfully listed onto the Nasdaq Capital Market and began trading under the ticker symbol "DUOT" effective February 13, 2020. In connection with the listing, Duos management rang the ceremonial Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 21, 2020.

Also in connection with being listed on the Nasdaq, completed underwritten public offering of 1,542,188 shares of common stock at an offering price of $6.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of $9.25 million, which includes the exercise of its over-allotment option prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

Implemented first full-scale rip® in record time for CSX Transportation, Inc., one of the seven Class 1 Railroad operators who own and operate a combined 140,000 miles of rail track.

Substantially completed another rip® with a different customer, which is scheduled for final acceptance at a site in Mexico upon lifting of travel restrictions related to COVID 19.

Awarded $945,000 follow-on contract for Monroe County Sheriff's office in Florida to provide the Company's Intelligent Correctional Automation System, icas™, which is expected to be implemented starting in late 2020 and completed in 2021.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and truevue360™.

Total revenue decreased 77% to $991,000 compared to $4.35 million in the same quarterly period. The majority of the decrease in total revenue for the quarter was due to delays in anticipated contract awards due to business interruptions affecting several customers. Such business interruptions have also caused delays in some project execution. The current pandemic related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has temporarily impacted expected receipt of awards and caused delays in execution due to travel and other restrictions.

Gross profit decreased 95% to $103,000 (10% of total revenue) compared to $2.13 million (49% of total revenue) in the same quarterly period last year. The overall decrease in gross profit reflects the lower revenues for the quarter and increased costs for equipment related to project implementation which was not offset in the current quarter due to the aforementioned delays.

Operating expenses increased 5% to $2.19 million from $2.08 million in the same quarterly period. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to an increase in resources to support the Company's anticipated growth, including research and development, administration and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies expenses, which were offset by a decrease in engineering and sales and marketing expenses.

Net loss totaled $2.15 million, a decrease from net income of $44,000 in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the aforementioned lower revenues.

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end totaled $6.6 million, compared to $56,000 at December 31, 2019.

Financial Outlook

As a result of delays in project execution resulting from the restrictive travel environment currently in place as well as the additional, uncertain final impact on the overall economy from the COVID-19 outbreak, it is uncertain if the Company will realize the 2020 revenue guidance previously stated. Going forward, the Company will continue to re-evaluate the growth and predictability of its operating performance with respect to providing financial forecasts.

Management Commentary

"We began the year with significant operational momentum and in one of the strongest positions in company history," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "Unfortunately, like many businesses, we were not immune to the effects of the ongoing global pandemic, which caused business disruptions for most of our key customers and consequently impacted our operations during the first quarter. As an essential business, we were able to continue working uninterrupted, allowing us to provide critical services and tech support for our on-going commitments.

"Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, our expectations had already factored in a modest start to the year with sequential growth going forward, and that projection remains intact. The $1.8 million rip® award we received in April was a strong step forward in the right direction, and, hopefully, an indication of progress ahead. We expect to receive a number of additional awards in the near future, however, because of the uncertainty that remains, we cannot accurately quantify the full impact on our operations for the remainder of the year at this time. We have and will continue to push forward in a challenging environment, and we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunity in rail transportation and the other industries we serve."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Technology systems $ 513,674 $ 3,918,438 Technical support 345,187 321,474 Consulting services 132,084 112,169 AI technologies Total Revenues 990,945 4,352,081 COST OF REVENUES: Technology systems 581,544 2,092,994 Technical support 234,276 105,324 Consulting services 72,260 22,919 AI technologies Total Cost of Revenues 888,080 2,221,237 GROSS PROFIT 102,865 2,130,844 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 406,392 383,421 Engineering 312,428 465,907 Sales & marketing 139,852 250,425 Administration 1,015,559 803,327 AI technologies 316,549 181,314 Total Operating Expenses 2,190,780 2,084,394 PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (2,087,914 ) 46,450 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (68,932 ) (2,621 ) Other income, net 9,798 340 Total Other Income (Expense) (59,134 ) (2,281 ) NET PROFIT (LOSS) (2,147,048 ) 44,169 Basic Net Profit (Loss) Per Share $ (0.80 ) $ 0.03 Diluted Net Profit (Loss) Per Share $ (0.80 ) $ 0.01 Weighted Average Shares-Basic 2,687,482 1,547,946 Weighted Average Shares-Diluted 2,687,482 3,485,891

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 6,552,888 $ 56,249 Accounts receivable, net 645,536 2,611,608 Contract assets 383,700 1,375,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 887,035 716,598 Total Current Assets 8,469,159 4,760,375 Property and equipment, net 246,811 260,181 Operating lease right of use asset 374,287 430,146 OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net 15,000 20,000 Patents and trademarks, net 67,566 61,598 Total Other Assets 82,566 81,598 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,172,823 $ 5,532,300 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 663,746 $ 2,641,437 Accounts payable - related parties 12,491 12,791 Notes payable - financing agreements 184,580 42,299 Notes payable - related parties, net of discounts 954,299 905,373 Line of credit 65 27,615 Payroll taxes payable 12,390 115,111 Accrued expenses 150,969 393,272 Current portion - financing lease agreements 46,520 45,072 Current portion-operating lease obligations 248,985 239,688 Contract liabilities 10,170 8,661 Deferred revenue 681,673 936,428 Total Current Liabilities 2,965,888 5,367,747 Finance lease payable 76,876 89,026 Operating lease obligations 137,535 202,797 Total Liabilities 3,180,299 5,659,570 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,485,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 1,705 and 1,705 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, convertible into common stock at $7 per share 1,705,000 1,705,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 3,525,838 and 1,982,039 shares issued, 3,524,514 3,526 1,982 and 1,980,715 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 39,329,214 31,063,915 Total stock & paid-in-capital 41,037,740 32,770,897 Accumulated deficit (34,887,764 ) (32,740,715 ) Sub-total 6,149,976 30,182 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock (157,452 ) (157,452 ) at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 5,992,524 (127,270 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 9,172,823 $ 5,532,300

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash from operating activities: Net profit (loss) $ (2,147,048 ) $ 44,169 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,647 41,132 Stock based compensation 8,100 21,892 Stock issued for services 7,500 - Interest expense related to debt discounts 48,926 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,966,072 (2,084,943 ) Contract assets 992,220 921,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,062 ) 91,898 Operating lease right of use asset 55,858 (557,485 ) Accounts payable (1,977,690 ) 643,916 Related payable-related party (300 ) - Payroll taxes payable (102,721 ) (156,843 ) Accrued expenses (242,303 ) 26,265 Operating lease obligation (55,965 ) 571,245 Contract liabilities 1,509 (999,048 ) Deferred revenue (254,755 ) (63,965 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,657,012 ) (1,500,159 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks (7,310 ) (3,000 ) Purchase of fixed assets (28,935 ) (88,511 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,245 ) (91,511 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of line of credit (27,550 ) (921 ) Issuance cost (1,001,885 ) - Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (23,094 ) (64,295 ) Payment of finance lease (10,702 ) - Proceeds from common stock issued 9,253,128 - Proceeds from warrants exercised - 1,650,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,189,897 1,584,784 Net increase (decrease) in cash 6,496,640 (6,886 ) Cash, beginning of period 56,249 1,209,301 Cash, end of period 6,552,889 1,202,415 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 6,643 $ 1,536 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Common stock issued for accrued BOD fees $ 7,500 $ - Note issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 165,375 $ 165,864

