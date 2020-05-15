Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us"), a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products, today announced the financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the third quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. Our revenue increased by 10.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year as the increased demand of hemp polypeptide and hemp protein powder by the market. Affected by COVID-19, the company ceased production in February 2020, and the company has obtained government approval for reinstatement in early March. In the short term, our business could be adversely affected by the effects of COVID-19, and the company's sales revenue growth would be affected, but in the medium to long term it has no impact on sales revenue. Because the company sells products such as hemp protein powder and hemp polypeptide, as the understanding of COVID-19 continues to deepen, consumers will realize that strengthening their own immunity and resistance is the effective way to fight COVID-19, and the consumers will pay attention to strengthen of physical fitness, the consumption of protein powder, protein peptides and other health foods, and our products will be more popular with customers."

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020:





March 31,



March 31,















2020



2019



Variance



%



Revenues



$ 2,423,720



$ 2,202,739



$ 220,981





10.03 %

Humankind





2,421,935



$ 2,192,680



$ 229,255





10.46 %

HLJ Huimeijia





1,785





10,059





(8,274 )



(82.25 )%

Cost of Goods Sold



$ 566,692



$ 506,623



$ 60,069





11.86 %

Humankind





565,409



$ 492,569



$ 72,840





14.79 %

HLJ Huimeijia





1,283





14,054





(12,771 )



(90.87 )%

Gross Profit



$ 1,857,028



$ 1,696,116



$ 160,912





9.49 %

Humankind





1,856,526





1,700,111





156,415





9.20 %

HLJ Huimeijia





502





(3,995 )



4,497





112.57 %

Net Income



$ 992,722



$ 767,929





224,793





29.27 %

Net Income Per Share





0.0151





0.0117





0.0034





29.06 %



Revenue

Total revenues increased by $220,981 or 10.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $229,255 or 10.55% in Humankind's revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in Humankind's sales revenues was primarily due to the increased demand of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales increased by $60,069 or 11.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in the overall cost of sales was attributed to the decrease of $72,840 or 14.79% Humankind's cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase aligned with the increase in sales volume of products sold by Humankind. The growth ratio of cost of goods sold was consistent with the figure of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $160,912 or 9.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. This change was consistent with the change of sales and costs in Humankind. The gross margin of HLJ Huimeijia increased by $4,497 or 112.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to that HLJ Huimeijia completed a processing transaction for drying raw materials of traditional Chinese medicine of which the gross margin was higher during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

Net income was $992,722 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $767,929 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase of $224,793 in net income was primarily attributable to an increase of gross margin.

Net income per share was $0.0151 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and net income per share was $0.0117 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, respectively. This increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net profit.

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020:





March 31,



March 31,





















2020



2019



Variance





%

Revenues

$ 7,899,632



$ 7,058,721



$ 840,911







11.91 %

Humankind



7,862,018



$ 7,003,073



$ 858,945







12.27 %

HLJ Huimeijia



37,614





55,648





(18,034 )





(32.41 )%

Cost of Goods Sold

$ 1,762,098



$ 1,668,440



$ 93,658







5.61 %

Humankind



1,721,279



$ 1,599,002



$ 122,277







7.65 %

HLJ Huimeijia



40,819





69,438





(28,619 )





(41.22 )%

Gross Profit

$ 6,137,534



$ 5,390,281



$ 747,253







13.86 %

Humankind



6,140,739





5,404,071





736,668







13.63 %

HLJ Huimeijia



(3,205 )



(13,790 )



10,585







76.76 %

Net Income

$ 3,175,880





2,517,410





685,470







27.23%

Net Income Per Share



0.0485





0.0384





0.0101







26.30%



Revenue

Total revenues increased by $849,811 or 11.91% for the nine months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $858,945 or 12.27% in Humankind's revenues, which was primarily due to the increased demand of Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Protein Powder.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales increased by $93,658 or 5.61% for the nine months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in the overall cost of sales was mainly due to the cost of sales of Humankind increased by$122,277 or 7.65%, which was consistent with the growth of sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross Profit

Our gross margin increased by $747,253, from $5,390,281 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 to $6,137,534 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. This growth was consistent with the increase of sales and costs in Humankind. The gross margin of HLJ Huimeijia increased by $10,585 or 76.76% for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to that HLJ Huimeijia completed a processing transaction for drying raw materials of traditional Chinese medicine of which the gross margin was higher during the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Net income was $3,175,880 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $2,517,410 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. This increase of $685,470 was primarily attributable to an increase of gross margin.

Net income per share was $0.0485 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and $0.0384 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily a result of the above-mentioned increase in net income.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The following table summarizes our cash and cash equivalents positions, our working capital, and our cash flow activities as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 and for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:





March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,593,609

$ 35,219,487

Working capital

$

32,539,427

$ 29,595,941

Inventories

$

840,597

$ 954,019



















2020

2019

For the nine months ended March 31:





Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities

$

2,044,984

$ 3,206,439

Investing activities

$

(152,362 ) $ (208,581 ) Financing activities

$

-

$ -



Our working capital as of March 31, 2020 was $32,539,427, compared to working capital of $29,595,941 as of June 30, 2019. This increase of $2,943,486 or 9.95% was primarily attributable to the increase of cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable in the amount of $1,374,122 and $1,614,178, respectively in the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.

China Health Industries owns GMP certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods. For more information about the Company, please visit www.chinahealthindustries.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; thus, these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



March 31,

2020



June 30,

2019 ASSETS

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,593,609

$ 35,507,535

Accounts receivable, net

3,601,683



1,987,505

Inventory

840,597



857,239

Other receivables, net

31,183



28,435

Advances to suppliers

205,386



8,619

Prepayments

-



15,868

Total current assets

41,272,458



38,405,201















Property, plants and equipment, net

3,774,844



3,719,424

Intangible assets, net

2,361,198



2,782,869

Construction in progress

510,522



835,452

Prepayments - Non-Current

-



9,709

Deferred tax assets

2,169



2,235

Total assets $ 47,921,191

$ 45,754,890















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

394,530



497,084

Other payables

26,690



74,121

Advances from customers

178,272



153,613

Related party debts

7,241,166



6,962,520

Wages payable

276,488



265,686

Taxes payable

615,885



619,403

Total current liabilities

8,733,031



8,572,427















Equity











Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,539,737 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively)

6,554



6,554

Additional paid-in capital

521,987



521,987

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,763,837 )

(593,654 ) Statutory reserves

38,679



38,679

Retained earnings

40,384,777



37,208,897

Total stockholders' equity

39,188,160



37,182,463

Total equity

39,188,160



37,182,463















Total liabilities and equity $ 47,921,191

$ 45,754,890



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months

Ended



For the Nine Months

Ended





March 31,

2020



March 31,

2019



March 31,

2020



March 31,

2019



























REVENUE

$ 2,423,720



$ 2,202,739



$ 7,899,632



$ 7,058,721



































COST OF GOODS SOLD



566,692





506,623





1,762,098





1,668,440



































GROSS PROFIT



1,857,028





1,696,116





6,137,534





5,390,281



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling, general and administrative expenses



389,009





449,177





1,389,300





1,469,472

Depreciation and amortization expenses



145,817





180,166





435,733





464,446

Total operating expenses



534,826





629,243





1,825,033





1,933,918



































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,322,202





1,066,773





4,312,501





3,456,343



































OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)































Interest income



31,801





28,815





93,842





83,531

Interest expense





-



(2 )



(1 )



(5 ) Other income/(expenses), net



(1 )



84





(417 )



15,681

Bank charges



(186 )



(205 )



(548 )



(914 ) Total other income, net



31,614





28,692





92,876





98,293



































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,353,816





1,095,465





4,405,377





3,554,656 )

































Provision for income taxes



(361,094 )



(327,536 )



(1,229,497 )



(1,037,246 )

































NET INCOME



992,722





767,929





3,175,880





2,517,410



































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)































Foreign currency translation loss



(677,194 )



895,253





(1,170,183 )



(447,807 )

































COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



315,528





1,663,182





2,005,697





2,069,603

Basic & diluted income per share

$ 0.0151



$ 0.0117



$ 0.0485



$ 0.0384



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic & diluted weighted average shares outstanding



65,539,737





65,539,737





65,539,737





65,539,737



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)





Common Shares

























Shares

Amount



Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

Statutory

Reserve

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (loss)

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Non-controlling

Interest



Total

Equity











































Balance, June 30, 2018

65,539,737

$ 6,554



$ 521,987



33,901,858



38,679



775,302



35,244,380



-





35,244,380

Net income

-



-





-



2,517,410



-



-



2,517,410



-



$ 2,517,410 ) Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment

-



-





-



-



-



(447,807 )

(447,807 )

-





(447,807

Balance, March 31, 2019

65,539,737

$ 6,554



$ 521,987



36,419,268



38,679



327,495



37,313,983



-





37,313,983

Balance, June 30, 2019

65,539,737



6,554





521,987



37,208,897



38,679



(593,654 )

37,182,463



-





37,182,463

Net income

-



-





-



3,175,880



-



-



3,175,880



-



$ 3,175,880

Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment

-



-





-



-



-



(1,170,183 )

(1,170,183 )

-





(1,170,183 ) Balance, March 31, 2020

65,539,737

$ 6,554



$ 521,987



40,384,777



38,679



(1,763,837 )

39,188,160



-





39,188,160



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)



































Accumulated





























Additional















Other



Total



Non-











Common Shares



Paid-in



Retained



Statutory



Comprehensive



Stockholders'



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



Capital



Earnings



Reserve



Income (loss)



Equity



Interest



Equity

























































Balance, December 31, 2018



65,539,737



$ 6,554



$ 521,987





35,651,339





38,679





(567,758 )



35,650,801





-





35,650,801

Net income



-





-





-





767,929





-





-





767,929





-



$ 767,929

Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





895,253





895,253





-





895,253

Balance, March 31, 2019



65,539,737



$ 6,554



$ 521,987





36,419,268





38,679





327,495





37,313,983





-





37,313,983

Balance, December 31, 2019



65,539,737



$ 6,554



$ 521,987



$ 39,392,055



$ 38,679



$ (1,086,643 )

$ 38,872,632





-





38,872,632

Net income



-





-





-





992,722





















992,722













992,722

Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





(677,194 )



(677,194 )



-





(677,194 ) Balance, March 31, 2020



65,539,737



$ 6,554



$ 521,987





40,384,777





38,679





(1,763,837 )



39,188,160





-





39,188,160



CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





For the Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2020



2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income from operations

$ 3,175,880



$ 2,517,410

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expenses



568,074





619,788

Provision for doubtful accounts



(35,936 )



82

Provision for inventories



-





(155,601 ) Deferred taxes loss



(1 )



(339 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities,















Accounts receivable



(1,656,659 )



(562,752 ) Other receivables



(3,642 )



1,969

Inventory



(9,356 )



(343,902 ) Advance to suppliers and prepaid expenses



(173,894 )



62,142

Accounts payables and accrued expenses



(88,458 )



96,497

Advance from customers and other payables



(16,074 )



232,195

Amounts due to related parties



478,665





445,204

Wages payable



19,014





40,142

Taxes payable



(3,845 )



253,604

Net cash provided by operating activities



2,253,768





3,206,439



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities















Withdraw of short term investment



-





-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(24,773 )



(189,106 ) Expenditure in construction in progress



(133,436 )



(19,475 ) Disposal of property, plant and equipment



5,846





-

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries











-

Net cash used in investing activities



(152,363 )



(208,581 )

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities















Proceeds from related party debts



-





-

Payment of short term loans



-





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



-





-



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,015,331 )



(393,281 )

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations



1,086,074





2,604,577



















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance



35,507,535





32,614,910



















Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance

$ 36,593,609



$ 35,219,487



















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,226,331



$ 829,119

Cash paid for interest expense

$ -



$ -



















Non-cash activities:















Loan from related party for the construction of a facility

$ 729,669



$ 587,296



