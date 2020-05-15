With effect from May 18, 2020, the subscription rights in Isofol Medical AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 28, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ISOFOL TR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401923 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196869 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 18, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Isofol Medical AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 03, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ISOFOL BTA --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401931 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196870 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB