Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Change of Date, Time and Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Only Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that the date, time and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has changed and will now be held at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday June 5, 2020 by means of a virtual meeting.

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and safety of its stockholders, employees, directors and other meeting participants, Innodata has changed the date, time and format of its Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will now be held on Friday June 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by means of a virtual-only meeting format instead of the date, time and location previously disclosed in Innodata's proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Stockholders will have the same opportunities to participate in the Annual Meeting as they would at an in-person meeting, including having the ability to vote and the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting using the directions on the meeting website. Stockholders as of the close of business on April 8, 2020, the record date, may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders can attend the Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INOD2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on the proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or voting instruction form stockholders previously received. Online access to the meeting will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time, on Friday June 5, 2020.

Further information regarding the change in date, time and location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by Innodata with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020 and is also available on Innodata's Investor Relations website at https://innodata.com/investor-relations/.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy supplement.

Stockholders that have already voted do not need to vote again. The notice of internet availability of proxy materials, proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in date, time and location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Please note that the deadline to vote by phone or internet is now 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

