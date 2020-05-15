ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Against TCL for Patent Infringement

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed a complaint against TCL Technology Group of Huizhou, China and its subsidiary TTE Technology, Inc. of Corona, California (doing business as TCL North America), collectively "TCL" for the infringement of nine of its patents. The complaint, filed in the Central District of California, requests a jury trial to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use in TCL televisions and other TCL products of ParkerVision's patented technologies. The law firm of Goldberg Segalla is representing ParkerVision in this action.

TCL entered the U.S. market in 2014 and was reported to be the second largest brand of smart televisions in the United States in 2019 based on unit sales, purports to be the fastest growing television brand in North America, and reported sales of over 32 million televisions worldwide in 2019. TCL products identified in the complaint incorporate modules that contain certain WiFi chips that ParkerVision has determined infringe its patents.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "ParkerVision's investment in R&D has helped transform the RF transceivers at the heart of WiFi chips incorporated into TCL products and used for wireless communications. Our innovations have made possible the small, cost effective, and high performance RF transceivers that are now in widespread use in TCL's televisions and other consumer products."

Parker continued, "We have filed this complaint to enforce our patent rights and retrieve, for our shareholders, the rightful compensation for the use of our protected technologies. These technologies were developed through hundreds of millions of dollars spent on research and development, marketing, and patent prosecution."

Commenting on the enforcement of ParkerVision's patent rights, Ronald M. Daignault, partner and co-chair of the Goldberg Segalla intellectual property practice group, stated, "With WiFi being so broadly deployed, it is easy to take for granted key technologies that enable the small, low cost wireless devices we all use daily. We are pleased to be working with ParkerVision to secure fair compensation for the unauthorized use of its patented technologies and to enable future business arrangements that allow ParkerVision to return its focus to innovating."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

