Supply chain visibility

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest supply chain visibility and demand supply management engagement. The ever-growing need to improve supply chain management, manufacturers and retailers are focusing on supply chain visibility and demand supply management.

Due to the intense level of competition in the global market, industries across the world are facing additional challenges in terms of increasing operational expenditures, rising demands, and constant regulatory changes. To meet the growing demand and reduce the time to market, global conglomerates have started outsourcing their operations. Though outsourcing reduces operational costs, the complexities associated with supply chain visibility make it difficult to predict supplier inventory shortages, which, in turn, will have a significant impact on product deliveries and sales revenue. Without timely access to accurate information on the supply chain, organizations find it difficult to track the effectiveness of their supply chain and improve performance.

The Business Problem

With a keen eye on identifying future growth opportunities the client, a leading manufacturer and retailer in the US approached Quantzig to develop an effective solution for enhancing supply chain visibility and demand-supply management, which would help them overcome the complexities in identifying, measuring, and managing returns. With short product lifecycles and evolving customer demand, the client was facing constant pressure to optimize its supply chain for every node, while also ensuring traceability and sustainability right from the product design stage to development. Additionally, reverse logistics was also impacting the retailer's demand management decisions, making it more complex and cost-consuming to manage returns.

"The ultimate goal of improving supply chain visibility is to progress and strengthen the supply chain by making information readily available to all stakeholders," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Our Approach

To cater to the specific requirements of the client in the US, our supply chain analytics team collaborated with the client to develop an effective solution based on the analysis through regression and hidden Markov models. Moreover, to understand business requirements better, our team also collected information on various dimensions including orders, invoices, product backlog, inventory aging, supply constraints, and transportation routes. Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on supply chain visibility and demand supply management.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improved inventory management

Maximized revenue by reducing cost-to-serve

