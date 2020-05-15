Anzeige
Freitag, 15.05.2020
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
15.05.2020 | 15:40
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 July 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 July 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 July 2020.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

15 May 2020

