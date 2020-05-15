Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
London, May 15
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 July 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 July 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 July 2020.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
15 May 2020
