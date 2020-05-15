A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how 'Patient Readmission Analytics Helped a Healthcare Organization Reduce Readmission Rates by Identifying High Risk Cohorts.'

With several years of experience in delivering industry-leading capabilities in data integration, advanced analytics, and business intelligence, Quantzig helps healthcare organizations to redefine workflows using patient data sets.

Concepts like the application of artificial intelligence (AI), through techniques like natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), have started to affect the healthcare value chain. Also, the recent changes in healthcare systems across the globe have prompted healthcare organizations to redesign their workflows to better manage patients and enhance patient value. To do so, healthcare service providers are now focusing on reducing patient readmission rates by implementing analytics in their organizational workflows. In the current business setting, healthcare service providers have the opportunity to improve their margins through the use of patient data and patient readmission analytics solutions. While analytics-driven transformations hold the potential to act as an enabler of success in healthcare, there are several challenges that healthcare service providers need to overcome to realize the full potential of data. Schedule a FREE demo for tailored solutions and custom recommendations to thrive in today's highly regulated healthcare industry.

"The ongoing tug of war for better outcomes and enhanced care have prompted leading healthcare companies to streamline operations deliver advanced patient-centric services to reduce readmission rates," says a healthcare analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Business Problem: The predictive models used by the client were isolated along the care continuum focusing only on certain silos and not the entire healthcare workflow. They approached Quantzig, looking to leverage patient readmission analytics to fully integrate predictive models into their workflows and devise readmission reduction strategies.

The Solution Offered: To help the client healthcare firm, our analytics experts devised predictive models that consider the entire patient readmission journey, as well as inputs from the whole patient care team and the patients, and leverage the capabilities of patient readmission analytics to deliver accessible, easy-to-use tools with meaningful visualizations on interactive dashboards.

Quantzig's patient readmission analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce patient readmission rate by 59%

Save millions in medical service costs, approx. $7 million

Provide predictive care to high-risk cohorts

Increase patient satisfaction and improve overall rating

Quantzig's patient analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing patient data to predict and identify high-risk patient cohorts

Improving the performance of predictive models

