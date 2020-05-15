China's cumulative installed PV capacity topped 208 GW at the end of March, thanks to 3.95 GW of new projects completed in the first quarter. JinkoSolar and Longi both joined the 500 W-plus module race, with their new panels offering 580 W and 530 W of output, respectively. Ginlong, meanwhile, has revealed plans to raise funds to increase its annual inverter production capacity to 20 GW, and Xi'An Solar has claimed a 23.2% efficiency rate for its N-type TOPCon modules in mass production.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said this week that the country deployed 3.95 GW of new PV capacity ...

