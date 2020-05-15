GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Appoints Silicon Valley Executive to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that Mr. Amir Assar has joined its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Amir Assar has over 27 years of experience in technology sales and leadership and is presently AVP Sales at Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), one of the leading software company in the world. Prior to joining Workday, Amir was one of the key executives at Adaptive Insights, where he was instrumental in establishing Adaptive as a leader in the financial data analytics market, culminating in an IPO filing in June of 2018 and eventual acquisition by Workday for US$1.55 Billion in August 2018.

Amir Assar started his technology career in 1993 at Actel Corporation as the Western USA Director of Sales. Actel was a leading provider of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) and was acquired by Microsemi Corporation, a California-based semiconductor and systems solutions provider for the aerospace, defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. From there Amir went on to work for several successful emerging technology companies in Silicon Valley, including Annuncio Software (acquired by PeopleSoft), NetScaler (acquired by Citrix), DataPower (acquired by IBM), and IBM where he held senior sales management and leadership positions. At DataPower, he was part of the original sales leadership team that built the company from a fledgling start-up with no customers into a US$300M business while transitioning it to be one of IBM's most successful acquisitions. He is married and lives with his wife in San Francisco, California.

Amir Assar, Board Member of GlobeX Data said: "GlobeX Data is one of the most innovative companies in the cyber security space, and they have made great strides in developing cutting edge data privacy and secure communication solutions that are practical and easy to use for both individuals and businesses. I have had the opportunity of seeing GlobeX Data grow from its infancy as a secure data backup provider into the company that is now offering a broad range of internet privacy solutions. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to join GlobeX Data's Board of Directors, and work closely with its CEO, Alain Ghiai, whom I admire as a successful entrepreneur and a thought leader in cyber security, to provide advice and guidance to continue GlobeX Data's rapid growth.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very excited and honored to have Amir Assar as a valuable Board member of GlobeX Data. The Company is now ready to move to the next step of growth and Amir is the perfect person to have on our Board as we make this transition. I have known Amir for close to 30 years and have always admired his knowledge of the industry, his work ethics and his ability to manage situations with great diplomacy. Amir brings a wealth of knowledge to the Company, having spent over 27 years of his career in Silicon Valley and having worked in various sizes of companies from startups to IBM. We are all looking forward to learn from his experience and have him help us grow GlobeX Data with the wisdom he acquired in his continuing distinguished career in technology."

The Company also reports that David Ryan has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ryan for his services and guidance during the IPO phase of the Company and wishes Mr. Ryan all the best in his future ventures. David Ryan was instrumental in helping the Company during its pre-IPO phase and during the IPO itself andGlobeX Data will eternally be grateful for his valuable and loyal service to the Company.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "achieve," "could," "believe," "plan," "intend," "objective," "continuous," "ongoing," "estimate," "outlook," "expect," "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

