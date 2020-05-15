Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's annual general meeting, held on May 13, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 20, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: TETY Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0012455202 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 19, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014399424 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 20, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB