Arkansas Based Search Engine Optimization Company Elite Results Marketing Announces the Launch of a New PR Division

The New PR Department Will Work with the Company's SEO Team to Deliver Brand Exposure and Worldwide Recognition for their Valued Clients

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Elite Results Marketing, an Arkansas owned and operated Search Engine Optimization Company, is delighted to announce the launch of their new PR division. The new department will enable the company to add even more value for their clients, which in turn will translate into a significantly larger return on investment for each client.

For more information about Elite Results Marketing's new PR division, please check out https://www.eliteresultsmarketing.com/public-relations/.

The company has earned a reputation for market-leading techniques and strategies which have consistently delivered excellent results for their clients. The owner and founder of the company is obsessive about testing and improving the value offered by his company, which has led to the launch of the new PR Department.

The PR Department will work in conjunction with the SEO team to deliver brand exposure and recognition across the globe. Elite Results Marketing will have the capacity to get their clients featured in some of the top trade and news publications. Elite Results Marketing is confident that they will be able to launch campaigns for their clients which go viral, and although this department has been planned for many months, with the current pandemic sweeping the globe it is the perfect time to enable this strategy.

"SEO is without doubt a very technical science, but what a lot of people outside the industry fail to recognize is that there is also a lot of opportunity to show creative flair," said Kraig Bond, owner and founder of the company.

"All of our clients know that we go the extra mile to ensure that we exceed their expectations, and my team has been working for months to build the foundations for our new PR department. Everyone at Elite Results Marketing is excited about the numerous benefits that this new range of services will deliver, and in my opinion, it is yet another thing which sets us apart from the competition. As the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic start to lift, we feel that the business world has changed dramatically, and there is significant potential for our clients to grow. We are confident that the PR department will help drive that growth and we look forward to helping many more new clients in the future."

About Elite Results Marketing:

Elite Results Marketing is a leading Search Engine Marketing firm built to over-deliver and outperform for every partner it accepts. They have gathered many of the best SEO strategists and lead generation experts from all over the globe. By employing cutting edge marketing tactics and inventing new methodologies like Elite GROWTH, they have found success where others have not. For more information, please visit https://www.eliteresultsmarketing.com/.

Elite Results Marketing

900 SE 5th St #22

Bentonville, AR 72712

Contact:

Kraig Bond

service@eliteresultsmarketing.com

4793066630

SOURCE: Elite Results Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590014/Arkansas-Based-Search-Engine-Optimization-Company-Elite-Results-Marketing-Announces-the-Launch-of-a-New-PR-Division