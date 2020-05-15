The global echocardiography devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

The market is driven by the increased incidence of cardiac disorders. In addition, the integration of technologies to develop advanced ECG devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the echocardiography devices market.

Hypertension is one of the most common causes of heart failure. Factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, increased stress, and lack of physical activity due to hectic lifestyles are contributing to the increasing incidence of this malady. In 2018, more than 75 million people in the US had high blood pressure and only about 54% of them had their blood pressure under control. Also, the growing prevalence of diabetes and the rising geriatric population are leading to the increasing incidence of CVDs such as CHD, stroke, and heart attack. These chronic conditions require regular diagnosis and treatment to monitor and control the condition. This has increased the need for ECG diagnosis, which is driving the growth of the global echocardiography devices market.

Major Five Echocardiography Devices Companies:

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers electrocardiograph devices such as Diagnostic ECG Electrodes, Monitoring ECG Electrodes, and Neonatal and Pediatric ECG Electrodes.

CardioComm Solutions Inc.

CardioComm Solutions Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers electrocardiograph devices such as Handheld ECG Monitor, The HeartCheck PEN: handheld ECG, C4 ECG Management Service, and ECG Viewer SDK.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers electrocardiograph devices such as MUSE NX, MAC VU360, CASE, and CardioDay 2.5 Holter ECG.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers electrocardiograph devices such as Welch Allyn Connex, Connex vital signs connectivity solutions, and ELI 380 resting ECG.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers electrocardiograph devices such as Afib and Heartline.

Echocardiography Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Resting

Ambulatory

Stress

Echocardiography Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

