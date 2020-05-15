Tetra Bio-Pharma: Two Quebec Companies Joined Forces to Make Healthcare Mask for our "Guardian Angels"

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development and ARTOFIX a Quebec City based high performance mask manufacturer are pleased to announce that Tetra has secured a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) for a Class 1 medical device manufacturer for Artofix. This will allow Artofix to expedite the launch of a mask with the same minimum filtration efficiencyof 95% as the N-95 masks, and will meet the safety needs of healthcare professionals and other essential workers.

The ARTOFIX Healthcare Mask conforms to the high standards required for medical use, and were tested in healthcare institutions. Like N-95 masks, they will be adjustable and comfortable, both features that are essential for healthcare professionals.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO & CRO Tetra Bio-Pharma commented, "As we stated in our April 8th news release, COVID-19 is unprecedented in our lifetime and calls for an unprecedented response from all of us. Tetra reached out to Jason Duval of Artofix to offer our services on a pro bono basis to help them set up the quality system required to be a manufacturer of a Class 1 medical device. Our team also assisted Artofix with the preparation of the MDEL application and submitted it on their behalf. Yesterday we were excited to learn that Health Canada approved the MDEL allowing Artofix to manufacture and distribute the first 100% Quebec-made N95-type mask. In this serious fight against this life-threatening virus, Tetra is proud to have been able to help Artofix bring this desperately needed protective equipment to our front-line healthcare workers. All Canadians should be proud and congratulate Artofix for stepping up to the plate!"

"The collaboration with Tetra really helped us out to accelerate the launch of the Artofix mask and I can't wait to see our mask on the faces of our dedicated healthcare workers. My thank you of the day, as Premier Mr Legault would say, goes to Tetra," commented Jason Duval Artofix General Manager.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

About Artofix

Artofix is the Longueuil subsidiary of Duvaltex, the largest North American textile manufacturer. The company is a leader in innovation for specialty textiles with a focus on the engineering, conception, and manufacturing of revolutionary textiles for the furniture, healthcare and security sectors.

The subsidiary specializes in the manufacturing of acoustic panels, manufacturing highly configurable 3-dimension acoustic tiles for office spaces, gymnasiums, sport facilities, schools, restaurants, and the entertainment industry.

Artofix plans to develop a capacity of 200,000 masks per week as of mid-June and reach 2 million masks per week as of the end of July 2020.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information, including the timeline for approval of the PPP003 indication for ICR, the estimated budget for the PPP003 programs described in this release and the receipt of any governmental grants related to the PPP003 programs. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Investor Contact:

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (646) 255-0433

tetra@alphabronze.net

Media Contact:

energi PR

Ms. Carol Levine APR, FCPRS

Phone: + 1 (416) 425-9143 ext. 226

Mobile: + 1 (514) 703-0256

carol.levine@energipr.com

SOURCE: Tetra Bio-Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589977/Two-Quebec-Companies-Joined-Forces-to-Make-Healthcare-Mask-for-our-Guardian-Angels