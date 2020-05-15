The "E-learning Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by 24.23 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. This report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications and a rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education.

This study identifies the growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:

E-learning market in Europe sizing

E-learning market in Europe forecast

E-learning market in Europe industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market in Europe vendors that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd.. Also, the e-learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Packaged content Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City Guilds Group

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Skillsoft Ltd.

