Serinus Energy PLC Announces Result of AGM

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on 15 May 2020, all resolutions were duly passed. The voting results for the Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolution presented to shareholders in the Proxy Statement and Notice of Meeting dated 20 April 2020 were as follows:

Voting Results

Ordinary Resolution
Votes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
NumberPercent (%)NumberPercent (%)
1. Financial Statements
124,433,17599.997,0000.010
2. Re-appoint L. Redziniak
124,433,175100.0000.007,000
3. Re-appoint J. Auld
124,440,175100.0000.000
4. Re-appoint E. Barker
124,433,17599.997,0000.010
5. Re-appoint J. Causgrove
124,433,17599.997,0000.010
6. Re-appoint D. Jakubowicz
124,440,175100.0000.000
7. Re-appoint A. Fairclough
124,440,175100.0000.000
8. Re-appoint BDO
124,440,175100.0000.000
9. Auditor Remuneration
124,433,13099.997,0450.010
10. Allot Relevant Securities
124,440,175100.0000.000

Special Resolutions
Votes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
NumberPercent (%)NumberPercent (%)
11. Allot Equity Securities
124,440,130100.00450.000
12. Market Purchases
124,440,130100.00450.000

Note: A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" shown.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Fairclough, Chief Financial Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

+1 403 264 8877

WH Ireland Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Katy Mitchell

Harry Ansell (Broker)

Lydia Zychowska

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

Arden Partners plc

(Joint Broker)

Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance)

Fraser Marshall (Equity Sales)

+44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Camarco

(Financial PR - London)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3781 8334

TBT i Wspólnicy

(Financial PR - Warsaw)

Katarzyna Terej

+48 22 487 53 02

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Serinus Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590024/Serinus-Energy-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
