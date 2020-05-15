Q1 2020 consolidated revenues of €0.8 million

Liquidation of the Group's inventories

Consolidated cash position of €6.1 million at March 31, 2020

STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), a French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today reported its consolidated quarterly revenues and cash position at March 31, 2020.

First-quarter revenues by geographical region

€ thousands Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % change Europe1 442 1,357 -67% Rest of the world 315 1,243 -75% Total revenues 757 2,600 -71% Audited data

First-quarter revenues by product category

€ thousands Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % change Stents 133 1,638 -92% Balloons accessories 624 961 -35% Total revenues 757 2,600 -71% Audited data

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company liquidated its inventories. On the date of publication of this press release, the Company no longer has regulatory clearance to market its products. Unsold products have been destroyed. STENTYS will henceforth generate no further revenues.

Cash position of €6.1 million

The Group had a cash position of €6.1 million at March 31, 2020 versus €8.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.

1Gerrmany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Nordic countries.

