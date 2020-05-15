Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
15.05.20
16:29 Uhr
79,32 Euro
-1,04
-1,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,8679,6218:42
78,9879,7618:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2020 | 18:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire the pharmaceutical business of Deviling International Trade (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 May 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the pharmaceutical business in China of Develing International Trade (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. ("Develing") upon fulfilment of transaction-related conditions.

Develing International with head office in Shanghai, is a Dutch sales and distribution company (B2B) of high-quality ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and feed industry in China and Vietnam.

The acquired business with annual sales of approximately € 10 mln will be integrated into IMCD China's business unit Pharma and will be synergistic with IMCD's existing product range.

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.