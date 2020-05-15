Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
15.05.20
08:08 Uhr
8,720 Euro
+0,090
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2020 | 18:10
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Borrowing Facilities

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Borrowing Facilities

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Borrowing Facilities

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that the Company has refinanced the existing unsecured committed Revolving Credit Facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited in the amount of £130m for a further three years. The facility bears interest at 0.80 per cent over LIBOR and is due to expire on 15 June 2023.

In addition, a new overdraft facility has been obtained from Northern Trust, the Company's custodian, in the amount of £20m for short term working capital requirements.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP.

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.