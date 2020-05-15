Nasdaq CSD Iceland (NCSDI) has now set June 15, 2020 as a preliminary date for the transition to a new settlement system (instead of May 25, 2020 as previously announced). The transition date will be confirmed on June 2, 2020, at the latest. An announcement from NCSDI on the matter can be seen here. This entails that Monday, May 25, 2020 will be a regular settlement day and the announcement from May 11, 2020, which can be found here, is no longer valid. Trades done on Wednesday May 20, 2020 and Friday May 22, 2020 will be settled according to the usual settlement procedure (T+2). For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525-2850, or e-mail Exchange.ice@nasdaq.com