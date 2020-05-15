The global paracetamol market size is expected to decline by USD 484.77 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about 8%.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the paracetamol market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in the demand for paracetamol-based drugs for the symptomatic treatment of fever in patients. The absence of direct drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 has led medical practitioners to opt for such symptomatic treatments. Paracetamol, owing to its widespread availability, has been recommended by various healthcare authorities across the world, such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the National Health Service (NHS), the CDC, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) of the Government of India, for managing fever in adults and children with COVID-19.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the use of paracetamol as OTC drugs. In addition, the growing number of approvals for paracetamol-based combinations is anticipated to boost the growth of the paracetamol market.

Patients with cough, common cold, and slight allergies often prefer self-medication with OTC drugs. Paracetamol/acetaminophen is one of the most common APIs used across a variety of OTC drugs offered in the form of syrups, tablets, injections, and suppositories. Paracetamol is combined with other formulations in about 600 OTC medications used for the treatment of various health conditions, such as allergies, common cold, sleeping disorders, and pain. The US, China, and the European Union (EU) countries are among the major consumers of paracetamol-based OTC drugs. Thus, the increasing use of paracetamol as an API in the OTC drugs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Paracetamol Companies:

Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. offers paracetamol as an API in various solid and liquid formulations, paracetamol tablets, and Cefuroxime Axetil in bulk quantities. The company offers paracetamol in various forms including Paracetamol DC90, Paracetamol DC96, Paracetamol tablets, which are available in a wide range of standard bulk packs. The company also provides pack sizes based on customer requirements.

Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. offers various pharmaceuticals' raw materials in bulk quantities ranging from 25 kgs to 600 kgs. These raw materials largely consist of paracetamol, paracetamol DC (fluid bed), paracetamol DC (spraying dry), P-Aminophenol, Sodium Acetate, white emulsion, etc.

ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS

ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS provides a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as TADEX, CETAFLU FORTE FILM TABLET, ENOX 10000 ANTI-XA IU/1.0 ML, TREXAN 2.5 mg tablet, etc. The company offers paracetamol in various forms and grades including Paracetamol DC, which are available as API.

Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.

Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. provides paracetamol as API in various solid and liquid forms. The company also provides Paracetamol Acetaminophen in powder form for tablets, suspension (liquid syrups), encapsulation, suppositories, and Injectables. This API is available in various standard bulk quantities designed by the company and is also available in customized quantities and forms as per the requirement of the customer.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc has business operations under two segments: specialty brands and specialty generic. The company offers a line of direct compression Acetaminophen products, known as Compap, that offer a unique particle size advantage to facilitate blending with other active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Paracetamol Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Powder

Granules

Paracetamol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

