The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to grow by USD 445.57 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11%.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the mycoplasma testing market

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled several companies in the healthcare industry to focus on finding a cure for this life-threatening disease. The number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that focus on biomedical research is increasing, resulting in rising demand for mycoplasma testing to identify and eliminate mycoplasma contamination during the development of cell-derived biological and pharmaceutical products. However, the global outbreak of coronavirus is expected to have a neutral impact on the growth of the mycoplasma testing market during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals. In addition, the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the mycoplasma testing market.

New class therapeutics such as cell therapy and gene therapy are gaining popularity as a novel treatment for many chronic and acute diseases. Thus, many pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are concentrating on the R&D of these products owing to their huge market potential. However, cell therapy products witness challenges around sterilization and its storage, as a result of which, it has to be immediately administered to the patients. Common mycoplasma species such as Acholeplasma laidlawii, Mycoplasma arginini, Mycoplasma bovis, Mycoplasma fermentans, and Mycoplasma salivarium have been identified as contamination in cell cultures and the biopharmaceutical processes. A product developed with mycoplasma contamination triggers serious side effects in humans. This is driving the demand for mycoplasma test kits. Rapid mycoplasma test kits are commercially available in the market that can be used in research labs and biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies for cell line qualification and in-process monitoring.

Major Five Mycoplasma Testing Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company's key offerings include MycoSensor PCR Assay Kit, 50 Rxn, which is a gel-based PCR assay that can rapidly detect mycoplasma infections in the human cell lines in less than four hours.

ATCC

ATCC operates its business through various segments, such as classic media, specialty media, stem cell research, human cytogenetics, mycoplasma detection, and molecular biology. The company's key products include Universal Mycoplasma Detection Kit, which offers a quick and sensitive PCR-based test to detect mycoplasma contaminants in cell culture.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. has business operations under various segments, such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company's key offerings include BD MAX System, which is a fully-integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR providing results for up to 24 samples across multiple syndromes in less than three hours.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company's key offerings include MycoTOOL PCR Mycoplasma Detection Kit, which tests the absence of mycoplasma in cell culture samples. It supplies all reagents for the amplification step. It is an in-vitro amplification test optimized for detection of mycoplasma in cell culture.

InvivoGen

InvivoGen has business operations under various segments, such as research fields, biological tools, and custom services. The company offers PlasmoTest, which is the first assay to utilize cells to signal the presence of mycoplasma. It is a simple, rapid, and reliable assay for the visual detection of mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures.

Mycoplasma Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Mycoplasma Testing End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs

Cell banks

Academic research institutes

Others

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

