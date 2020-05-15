Technavio has been monitoring the home beer brewing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.53 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AIBrew Corp., Blichmann Engineering, Brewbot Inc., BrewJacket LLC, LG Electronics Inc., MiniBrew BV, NEWITY Ltd., PicoBrew Inc., Speidel Tank-und Behälterbau GmbH, and The Middleby Corp. are some of the major market participants. The introduction of innovative features will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Introduction of innovative features has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Home Beer Brewing Machine Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Mini Brewer
- Full-size Brewer
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home beer brewing machine market report covers the following areas:
- Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size
- Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Trends
- Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the home beer brewing machine market growth during the next few years.
Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the home beer brewing machine market, including some of the vendors such as AIBrew Corp., Blichmann Engineering, Brewbot Inc., BrewJacket LLC, LG Electronics Inc., MiniBrew BV, NEWITY Ltd., PicoBrew Inc., Speidel Tank-und Behälterbau GmbH, and The Middleby Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home beer brewing machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home beer brewing machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home beer brewing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home beer brewing machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home beer brewing machine market vendors
