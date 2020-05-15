Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") has moved the location of the upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 25, 2020 @ 10:00 am, due to current unforeseen circumstances. The meeting will now be held at the offices Capital Transfer Agency, 390 Bay Street Suite 920, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y2.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver-cobalt exploration on their flagship South Lorrain Project. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe Harbor.

