Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7J2 ISIN: CH0034389707 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
28.06.19
08:20 Uhr
63,00 Euro
+0,30
+0,48 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPIQ HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPIQ HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPIQ
ALPIQ HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPIQ HOLDING AG63,00+0,48 %
ANSELL LIMITED19,600+7,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.