The magnesium market is likely to experience steady growth because of the high demand for steel from various end-user industries the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Rising at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of 390.21 k MT by 2024.

A Technavio analyst says, "The global magnesium market will have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts has been severely impacting businesses and economic activities worldwide. If the spread of the novel coronavirus is not controlled by June 2020, the market might witness a significant downsurge compared to our base estimate"

Technavio's recent analysis of the magnesium market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 76% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The availability of substitutes and the complexities in producing and refining titanium are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for steel will have a positive impact on the magnesium market during the forecast period.

