The elevator and escalator market in Germany is likely to experience steady growth because of the increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators. Rising at a CAGR of almost 4%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 605.72 million by 2024.

A Technavio analyst says, "The elevator and escalator market in Germany will not be majorly impacted by the spread of COVID-19. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020."

Technavio's recent analysis of the elevator and escalator market in Germany, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. During the forecast period, Germany is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players.

Economic profitability of investments in energy-efficient systems and increasing accidents in the industry are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, growing regulatory requirements and the increasing construction of high-rise buildings will have a positive impact on the elevator and escalator market in Germany during the forecast period.

