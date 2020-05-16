RedHawk Holdings Corp.: Independent Testing of SANDD Pro For IEC And UL Certification Successfully Completed By Intertek

Sales Launch Expected in Summer 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today that it has successfully completed the independent laboratory testing of its newly designed SANDD Pro™ needle incineration device. Testing was performed by Intertek PLC ("Intertek") to independently confirm the SANDD Pro™ meets the safety requirements of both International Electrotechnical Commission 61010-1 and Underwriter Laboratories 61010-1 for the United States, Canada and Europe; Certification Bodies Scheme for the United States, Canada and Europe; and, Electrical Testing Laboratories Listing for the United States and Canada.

Intertek is a leading total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide with more than 46,000 employees in 1,000 locations in over 100 countries based in the UK. Intertek testing ensures products meet quality, health, environmental, safety, and social accountability standards for virtually any market around the world. Intertek holds extensive world-wide accreditations and recognitions.

"The successful independent lab testing of our newly designed SANDD Pro™ needle incineration unit was the final step before commencing production," commented G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We can now begin the production process and we expect to launch sales and leasing of the SANDD Pro™ needle incineration device, coupled with certain bio-hazard waste disposal services, during the summer of 2020."

The SANDD Pro™ is capable of incinerating hypodermic needles 18-gauge and higher, up to 8 inch in length. The SANDD Pro™ technology also features a separate portable, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery operated unit (the "SANDD Pro™ - Portable") capable of incinerating as many as 300 needles, ranging in gauges as thick as 21 gauge and lengths up to 8" on a single charge. RedHawk believes the SANDD Pro™ - Portable will be ideal for field use by first responders, home health care nurses, veterinarians and home use injectors. The SANDD Pro™ is both FDA approved and OSHA compliant.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to economic conditions and changes in market conditions. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

