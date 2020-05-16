Technavio has been monitoring the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 4.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Canada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rise in pharmaceutical sales will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in pharmaceutical sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America is segmented as below:

Supply Chain Non-cold Chain Cold Chain

Geography US Canada Mexico



Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pharmaceutical logistics market report covers the following areas:

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Size

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Trends

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies consolidation in North American pharmaceutical logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical logistics market growth in North America during the next few years.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Canada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical logistics market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceutical logistics market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical logistics market vendors in North America

