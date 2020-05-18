Kuwaiti Superstar Hasan al Ballam Partners with Eurisko Mobility for Secure, Scalable, and Accessible Entertainment

BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurisko Mobility, leading firm in Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) / Smart City technology, 2D/3D Games and Enterprise Mobile & Web development in Lebanon and the Middle East, partners with Kuwait's Al Ballam Group to build a seamless VOD platform

Renowned Kuwaiti actor and comedian Hasan al Ballam has partnered with Eurisko Mobility to develop a Video on Demand platform, Al Ballam Group, offering users access to high-definition TV shows, plays, and movies anywhere and anytime. "Al Ballam Group, during the last few years, has shed its skin every year to appear before its audience in a completely new and different way," said Hasan al Ballam, adding, "that is why the Al Ballam management sought to launch its very own platform."

With the COVID-19 lockdown still far from its conclusion, countless people are continuously resorting to online streaming platforms for entertainment. Therefore, Eurisko's mission was to build a highly scalable and adaptable streaming platform to accommodate Al Balllam Group's millions of monthly viewers without strain, namely during the afternoon and evening, when streaming reaches its peak.

Eurisko Mobility built the Al Ballam Group platform around scalability and security. A highly secure payment mechanism was established to protect the Group from attempts of in-app purchase cracking, rendering it immune to jailbroken and rooted devices, but also to protect users' information from potential digital attacks. Eurisko similarly adopted the highest security measures to protect Al Ballam's content, as piracy remains a looming risk over intellectual property that is made available digitally. With online streaming services gradually, but swiftly, replacing television broadcasting, it was crucial for the Group to acquire an application that "protects the rights of authors, directors, producers, and artists of any tampering with the play or series that may be pirated if uploaded to digital channels," said Hasan Al Ballam.

Al Ballam also noted that the Group's prime interest lies in the quality and value it offers its audience. To provide users with a seamless full HD Video on Demand service, "Eurisko employed the latest trends in native mobile development, combined with microservice-based backend development and DevOps infrastructure," says Ziad Tawk, CTO at Eurisko Mobility. This resulted in a widely adaptable and versatile platform, catering to a huge and increasing number of users in impeccable quality and efficiency, whether on iOS or Android smartphones, tablets, HDMI, Apple TV and Chromecast.

