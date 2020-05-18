Shareholders Requested to Cast Their Votes Remotely

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today informed its shareholders that the shareholders' general meeting of June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. CET will be held exceptionally in closed session, without shareholders and other persons with the right to attend being physically present.

The Verimatrix board of directors has decided that the combined general meeting of June 3, 2020 will be held in closed session in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of regulation no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of the assemblies and governing bodies of companies as well as the implementing decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

The convening notice for the meeting was published in the French Bulletin of Statutory Announcements dated April 29, 2020 and the notice of meeting is being published today in the French Bulletin of Statutory Announcements and in the Journal of Legal Announcements.

As a consequence of being held in closed session, the participation to the general meeting is modified:

No vote will be possible during the meeting, shareholders are therefore invited not to request an admission card and to vote before the general meeting by using the means of voting by mail or by proxy, made available to them, by completing a postal ballot or by giving a proxy vote.

All the documentation relating to the general meeting as well as the voting form are accessible on the Verimatrix website with the following link: https://www.verimatrix-finance.com/fr/Espace-actionnaires/Assemblees-generales/3-juin-2020

A live broadcast on the day of the meeting via an audio webcast on the Verimatrix website is planned. The practical details of this webcast will be communicated as soon as possible on the company's website https://www.verimatrix-finance.com/

Exceptionally, it will not be possible to make amendments to the resolutions, propose new resolutions during the meeting, or ask questions verbally. However, shareholders will be able to submit questions, that do not qualify as written questions under the French Commercial Code, in accordance with procedures that will be specified at a later date.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com

