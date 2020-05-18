Wirecard Enhances Payment Suite for Xsolla, Global Video Game Business Engine

- Wirecard to process credit card transactions in Europe

-Gamers can pay with preferred payment methods

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announces Xsolla, the global video game business engine, as a new client for digital payments in Europe. Wirecard will complement Xsolla's card payments offerings, so that gamers continue to have their favorite payment options available in their territories.

Founded in 2005, Xsolla works with some of the world's largest gaming companies. Xsolla provides game developers and publishers with a powerful suite of tools and services to operate and sell more games globally. Whether startup developers or global powerhouse publishers, Xsolla enables its clients to grow their audience, expand their payments footprints and ultimately increase revenue.

"By connecting developers and publishers directly with gamers and influencers, Xsolla provides them with enhanced audience knowledge, brand reach and sales," commented Markus Fuchs, VP Sales, Digital Services, at Wirecard. "Core to its ethos of accessibility is to accept more of players' preferred payment methods. Considering the global nature of the gaming industry, this is something that can be a real challenge for developers, but is also something that can be conquered with the right payment partner."

Xsolla always aims to provide their partners with optimal payment solutions. With credit card payments now additionally powered by Wirecard, they will be able to expand the coverage by accepting more payments globally and connecting to more local gamers, thus ensuring the best conversion and retention rates.

"Great games can emerge from anywhere, at any time. At Xsolla, we want to ensure the best ideas get made, seen and played. Thanks to Wirecard, we can provide a frictionless purchasing experience on our platform so that our customers can focus on what matters most to them: the gaming experience," explained Anton Zelenin, Head of Payments at Xsolla.

