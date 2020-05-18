Copenhagen, May 18, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the STENOCARE A/S share (short name: STENO starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. STENOCARE belongs to the industrial sector and is the first company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 14 on the Nasdaq Nordic market *. STENOCARE is a Danish company that grows, manufactures, imports and sells prescription medical cannabis. The company was founded in 2017 for the purpose of producing and supplying medical cannabis. The company has received the Danish Medicines Agency's licenses to grow and produce medical cannabis, and to import and distribute medical cannabis to Danish patients. STENOCARE's vision is to deliver high-quality medical cannabis that gives patients better quality of life. The company is headquartered in Denmark with two different addresses, and a subsidiary in Ireland. The main address is in Jutland, where cultivation and production activities take place. "We have achieved the goals of our IPO in 2018, and the time has come to move to Nasdaq First North in Denmark. With our listing, we can begin the journey towards a European leadership in our industry," says Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO of STENOCARE. "With our listing on Nasdaq First North in Denmark today and the capital increase that follows, we are taking the first big step in that direction." "We are proud to welcome STENOCARE to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "STENOCARE's listing leads the way to the stock market for the growing Danish entrepreneurial culture. The stock market is for those seeking the synergy effects of capital raising, visibility and retention of ownership. With the admission to trading in the midst of a Covid-19 era, First North Growth Market today stands as an attractive platform for the startups, SMEs and growth companies seeking the visibility and funding opportunities of the stock market." STENOCARE A/S has appointed Keswick as a Certified Advisor. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=776348