Webinar series brings together key stakeholders within the UK biobank community to discuss ongoing challenges

Scientist.com, the pharma industry's leading marketplace for outsourced research, announced today that it has joined with the UKCRC Tissue Directory and Coordination Centre (TDCC) to host a panel of experts to discuss current challenges in UK biobanking. The second webinar in the two-part series is scheduled for May 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm BST and will focus on how to enable biobanks to increase sample access in a transparent and compliant manner.

"We are excited to have assembled such distinguished panels on one of the most important topics within the UK biobanking community today-how biobanks can make their samples available to a wider audience for the use of drug discovery," said Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance Categories at Scientist.com. "It is critical that biobanks in the UK find simpler and more effective ways to connect with the research community to make human biospecimens available for pre-clinical and clinical research."

The panel consist of experts in biobanking, including Phil Quinlan, PhD, Director at UKCRC TDCC; Alison Parry-Jones, PhD, Operations Director at Wales Cancer Bank; and Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance Categories at Scientist.com.

Register for the free webinar, Overcoming Challenges in UK Biobanking, Part 2: Three Practical Approaches, scheduled for Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm BST.

The entire recording of Part 1: Maximizing the Use, Value and Impact of Human Samples, including highlights from the Q&A section,can be viewed on the UKCRC TDCC webinar debrief.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $39 million from 5AM Ventures, Leerink Transformation Partners and Heritage Provider Network among others.

About the UKCRC Tissue Directory and Coordination Centre

The mission of the UKCRC Tissue Directory and Coordination Centre (UKCRC TDCC) is to maximise the use, value and impact of the UK's human sample resources in the UK, and beyond. The UKCRC TDCC host a world-leading, research-enabling, and networked biobanking infrastructure to facilitate the discovery and use of the UK's human samples and data.

Run by a dedicated team across the University of Nottingham and University College London, the creation of the UKCRC TDCC was mandated by the UK Clinical Research Collaboration via their Vision for Human Tissue Resources. The UKCRC TDCC works to help researchers discover samples and data, help sample resources improve their data systems for sharing, and harmonise policy relating to the discovery and use of samples and data.

The work of the UKCRC TDCC is guided by the belief that the biomedical research ecosystem should be based on open standards, open-science, and pre-competitive collaboration.

The UKCRC TDCC also acts as the UK node for the European research infrastructure for biobanking, BBMRI-ERIC.

