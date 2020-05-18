Assurance Software and ClearView Continuity are excited to once again sponsor BCI's global Business Continuity Awareness Week from May 18 to 22, 2020.

Business Continuity Awareness Week (BCAW) aims to raise awareness of the resilience profession and demonstrate the value of effective business continuity management to organizations of all types and sizes.

BCAW offers a wide variety of webinars, research reports, blogs, learning opportunities and competitions, all linked to this year's theme 'We are Stronger Together', which aims to raise awareness of the importance of collaboration within organizations.

During BCAW, Assurance and ClearView will be launching a new publication, 'The Definitive Guide for Business Continuity Program Success', which distills key learnings from the recent Business Continuity Benchmark Study and includes recommendations that organizations can adopt to make business continuity programs stronger and more successful.

Assurance and ClearView will also be presenting two webinars during BCAW:

May 18: Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on the Practice of Business Continuity

May 20: Will the COVID-19 Pandemic Change Business Continuity Management for Ever?

Information about the BCAW webinar program can be found here and for more details about Business Continuity Awareness Week, visit the official BCAW site.

About Assurance Software, Inc.

Leveraging decades of experience, Assurance Software pairs expert guidance with purpose-built software to simplify preparation and ensure quick restoration of critical operations. Following its 2019 merger with ClearView Continuity and 2020 acquisition of Avalution Consulting, which merged with BC Management in 2019, Assurance now offers comprehensive business continuity consulting, software, staffing and data research solutions to 900+ customers throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

Assurance is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners, a technology focused private equity firm based in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.assurancsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005123/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lindsley

Paul.Lindsley@phase3mc.com

615.585.3487