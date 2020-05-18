PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group publishes 2019 Annual Report 18-May-2020 / 08:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 May 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia MMK Group publishes 2019 Annual Report PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been published on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: http://eng.mmk.ru/upload/iblock/73a/AR%202019.pdf [1] About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, the Company produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of $7,566 mln and EBITDA of $1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Company's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Investor contacts Veronika Kryachko tel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01 E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Media contacts Dmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorov tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 64254 EQS News ID: 1048827 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d18c8fb38f2d2062e22f53194b0a0c2d&application_id=1048827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

