Healthcare Personnel Can Reduce Exposure to Microbes During Dictation

- Antimicrobial and Alcohol-Wipe Resistant Dictation Solutions Available from Olympus Professional Dictation

HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Professional Dictation, which provides comprehensive and efficient solutions for streamlining dictation workflows through speech-to-text hardware and software, offers antimicrobial and alcohol-wipe resistant dictation devices that can reduce exposure to viruses and other microbes for those on the frontline of duty. Doctors and Healthcare workers can benefit from Olympus' commitment to making lives healthier and safer.

In addition to traditional professions that benefit from dictation, speech to text has become an important part of operational efficiency within Healthcare.

The Olympus RecMic II is a range of special handheld USB microphones, which have an anti-microbial housing with embedded Polygiene technology. Polygiene antimicrobial technology is based on the natural ability of silver to inhibit the growth of microbes. The Polygiene silver compound is added during the manufacturing process, and Polygiene silver ions are released at the surface, which deactivates the microbes upon contact with the product's surface. The RecMic II USB microphone together with the Polygiene technology has been tested to ISO 22196* standard (Measurement of antibacterial activity on plastics and other non-porous surfaces). The test results showed that all tested microbes were reduced on the surface by over 99.5%.

The RecMic II is also alcohol-wipe resistant, allowing users to keep the device clean in a medical or other environment. Ethanol (76.9 to 81.4 v/v%) or isopropanol (70 v/v%) can be used to disinfect the surface of the RecMic II.

"Olympus understands the challenges faced by individuals and businesses that interact in-person with the public and clients, and we hope these dictation solutions provide some peace of mind for those professionals," says Christopher Baugh, Head of Professional Dictation Group, Olympus Europe. "Olympus is committed to helping ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities while supporting business continuity."

More information at https://www.olympus-europa.com/site/en/a/audio_systems/professional_dictation/desktop_dictation/rec_mic_ii_series/index.html

About Olympus Professional Dictation

Olympus develops and markets complete, intelligent solutions in the field of speech-to-text and professional dictation. With more than 50 years of experience, Olympus offers intuitive hardware, workflow-enhancing software and individual services for efficient and future-oriented speech-to-text solutions. The high-tech products, whether for mobile or stationary dictation and transcription, are the key to professional, secure and profitable work in all industries. With this holistic approach, Olympus makes a significant contribution to simplifying everyday working life.

For more information: https://www.olympus-europa.com/site/en/a/audio_systems/professional_dictation/index.html

* The Olympus RecMic II devices including Polygiene technology have been tested to ISO 22196 Standard: https://www.iso.org/standard/54431.html

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat home products, textiles and clothes to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.