WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Introduces Its Amazing Simulation User Experience Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Holographic technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is a technique for recording and reproducing real three-dimensional images of objects by interference and diffraction principles. It is a three-dimensional imaging technique that uses coherent light interference to obtain all the information of an object. WIMI's holographic cloud is a way of providing content to augmented reality. It allows you to see the fused stereoscopic images of the object not existing in reality and the real world, and interact with them. Through projection devices, it projects images from mobile phones or computers onto other media. The most commercial value of WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is the holographic technology. What the holographic technology records is not the image, but the light field. It has wide application scenarios and high industry growth.

Holographic video is a full-size image data, so it is much larger than other digital content. Although China has gradually entered the era of one hundred megabyte, it still cannot satisfy the transmission of non-compressed holographic video, let alone the 4G network of mobile phones. Therefore, the holographic video compression transmission technology is an important technology concerning the popularization and promotion of holographic technology. Specific to this technology, the company carried out a long period of public relations, and combined the cloud technology with content distribution content on the basis of the original video compression technology to develop WIMI's independent holographic video compression and transmission technology specific to the reduction characteristics of holographic technology. Its compression ratio is much larger than that of the existing compression technology, and its packet loss rate is much smaller than that of the existing compression technology.

According to reports, the U.S. patent and Trademark Office has released an Apple patent related to the micro LED display screen, and the perspective adjustment layer involved may form a holographic structure. The patent documents are full of technical descriptions, and there is no overview of how Apple will implement this holographic technology. The only thing we know is that this invention can be used for future Apple products from Macs to idevices, especially the iPhone.

It is worth mentioning that Apple acquired akonia holography, an AR glasses display technology manufacturer, in August 2018, which has more than 200 invention patents related to holographic technology and display. In October, another patented invention showed that Apple intended to integrate the holographic layer and holographic elements into the quantum dot display. In addition, Apple has also been approved a holographic type invention related to Apple TV.

WIMI Holographic Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is currently leading the Chinese market and is a large-scale, more complete holographic content / technology cloud platform service company. It has already operated on a large scale in the operation of platform. Due to the advantages of the personnel scale structure and the integration of the WIMI holographic cloud platform, the company has the ability to undertake multiple projects and multi-business lines at the same time, and has the R&D and exploration capabilities of new businesses, while forming certain barriers to potential competitors. The company's flat management also provides more development space and opportunities for employees and enhance employee's loyalty, which is conducive to the company's team building. With Beijing as the focal point, the company covers the market of Shenzhen, echoing from north to south, and has offices or agents in many parts of the country. Its service fields cover AR holographic advertising, AR holographic games, AR holographic film and television, AR holographic sports & entertainment, AR holographic design, AR holographic technology services and other fields. The scale advantage of wide coverage area allows the company to better serve local customers, grasp the needs of new customers in a timely manner and respond quickly, provide more complete service support and expand the company's popularity and customer resources. Due to the scale advantage of wide service field, the company has more abundant types of service, and more profound customer resources, cases and technical reserves accumulated in different industries. On this basis, on the one hand, it will help the company to expand the depth and breadth of service fields in different industries and form a new profit growth point for the company; and on the other hand, it will improve the learning and growth speed of employees in the company by combining the company's internal knowledge sharing mechanism and training mechanism.

WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has nearly occupied the leading position in the holographic industry. WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has currently become China's largest holographic comprehensive solution provider, and its holographic computer visual copyright, number of holographic technology related patents and software copyrights are the first in the industry. It capabilities cover various links from computer visual production, service platform construction to cloud software development and technical support. Compared with other companies in the same industry, it has a more comprehensive one-stop service capability.

There are many ways to apply holographic projection, such as holographic projection museums, holographic projection dance, holographic projection video telephony, holographic projection intelligent guides, etc. The holographic projection can not only be used alone, but also be used in conjunction with other multimedia devices. The purpose of its application is to make the user to experience a visual enjoyment that is different from the print media with a convenient, inexpensive and novel technology before the true holographic imaging technology is popularized.

