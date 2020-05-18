Media Officers: Chicago Dre am Pop Artist Jeremy Devaughn's Takes A Break From Business To Focus On His Debut Album "Leave"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Get ready to be transported to a world of harmony and relaxation in these turbulent times as Jeremy Devaughn prepares to release his solo debut album titled "leave".

Check out a teaser of this awesome track: Instagram.com/jeremydevaughn

Musician & Entrepreneur Jeremy Devaughn plans to release his new album June 1st, which is already sounding like the perfect addition to our summer (quarantined) playlists.

The release of this album will be significant in providing the much needed distraction that good music can provide and alleviate the current pain and suffering that all human beings across the globe are currently facing.

Jeremy tells us that this album has been almost a decade in the making as his focus has primarily been on business. Devaughn has succerun a branding & marketing company for the past few years and will soon be releasing the first ever delivery service app for instruments.

Beears, will be released this summer and seems to be coming at the perfect time as music stores have been forced to close around the world. "I just want to make it easy for musicians to get gear delivered quickly and inexpensively."

Check out Jeremy Devaughn's new album on June 1st and Download Beears on the Apple Store this summer!

