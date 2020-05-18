Nokia Oyj: Nokia selected by Taiwan Star Telecom as 5G network provider

Press Release

Nokia selected by Taiwan Star Telecom as 5G network provider

Deployment underway utilizing Nokia's end-to-end AirScale product portfolio

Initial rollout will see non-standalone 5G networks deployed across 126 districts

Taiwan Star to deploy several Nokia Software products, including NetAct, Smart Plan Suite and Subscriber Data Management

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced details of a new 5G deal with Taiwan Star Telecom (TST). The deal will see Nokia supply TST with its end-to-end AirScale Radio Access network portfolio helping the operator to launch 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks that will lay the foundations for 5G standalone (SA) in the future. Nokia is the only supplier in this deal.

Nokia previously installed TST's LTE network, which will now be migrated to 5G services utilizing Nokia's AirScale BTS and AirScale Radio Access solutions to deliver excellent coverage and capacity to end-users. Nokia's AirScale massive MIMO solution will be also be supplied, offering comprehensive coverage. Nokia Global Services will execute rollouts, network design and optimization along with technical software and hardware support using digital and automated services delivery. Nokia's end-to-end 5G solution ensures a simple migration path and a fast deployment for TST to support its requirements.

TST recently secured 40 MHz of bandwidth and is already underway with the initial phase of network deployment. Early deployment will see 126 commercial districts and retail zones covered which is expected to be completed by Q320 with 80 percent of metropolitan areas covered by 2023.

The deal also includes multiple Nokia Software products. Nokia's NetAct mobile network management system will deliver best-in-class tools for troubleshooting, administration, software management and configuration management. Nokia's Smart Plan Suite, designed as a cloud-native solution for the needs of 5G and IoT, will provide policy control and converged charging capabilities as well as enabling the creation of innovative digital services with the agility and flexibility required to react quickly to changing market conditions. Further, TST will deploy Nokia's Subscriber Data Management (SDM), a critical function in telecommunication networks. With the arrival of 5G and the evolution to cloud architectures, managing all subscribers' data and services efficiently is essential to ensure an operator's business profitability.1

Cliff Lai, President ofTaiwan Star, commented: "Everything that Taiwan Star has achieved in this dynamic market is the result of our company core values that outline what a unique mobile service provider could be. We are proud to continue working with Nokia who will support us and help us to realize our ambition and deliver 5G services to our subscribers country-wide."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: "We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone with our long-standing partner Taiwan Star, demonstrating its confidence in our global end-to-end portfolio. I look forward to working closely with Taiwan Star Telecom to help upgrade its network and deliver incredible 5G experiences to its subscribers across the country."

Nokia SDM complies with the 3GPP User Data Convergence standard to centralize user data into a single, robust and secure User Data Repository (UDR).

