Montag, 18.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
Tradegate
18.05.20
10:05 Uhr
59,70 Euro
+0,22
+0,37 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2020 | 10:41
70 Leser
ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay signs additional contract with Swedish Match

Malmö -ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has signed an additional contract with Swedish Match within current framework agreement. The company has been customer since 2015 and the additional contract comprises screen installations at leading retail outlets across Sweden during 2020. The total contract value is estimated at SEK 5 million.

"Targeted digital communication at the point-of-decision is critical in today's retail environment and we are happy for the continued trust of the customer", comments Per Mandorf, President & CEO.

Malmö, 18 May 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President and CEO
Phone +46 704 258234
E-mailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO
Telefon +46 708-21 57 86
E-mailola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, Chief Communication Officer
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at zetadisplay.com.

About Swedish Match

Swedish Match is a global company with market leading brands of tobacco and non-tobacco products for adult consumer enjoyment, as well as matches and lighters. Some of its well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, ZYN, Game, Red Man, Fiat Lux, and Cricket, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US, as well as certain other markets.

Attachment

  • ZD signs hardware deal with Swedish Match (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4312fc4-2646-4b42-b50e-7143b8033e4a)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
