Face Wash and Cleanser Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Rising Inclination Towards Facial Beauty & High Demand for Natural Products Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face wash and cleanser market was valued at USD 33.3 bn, in 2018. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during, 2019 to 2025, according to the latest report by Million insights, Inc. Growing demand for natural products and rising pollution levels are expected to give traction to the facewash and cleanser during, 2019 to 2025. Moreover, rising concerns for facial beauty, increasing pollution and growing skin diseases due to UV radiations are expected to give traction to this market.

Rising awareness for innovative products through the help of celebrity endorsements and advertisements has increases the sales of face wash and cleanser across the globe. Therefore, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over, 2019 to 2025. Based on product type, the face wash and cleaner market is segmented into cleanser and face wash. The face wash is further bifurcated into cream-based, foam-based and gel-based. Moreover, the foam-based segment is anticipated to be the fastest emerging segment during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, hypermarket & supermarket holds the highest revenue share of distribution channel, owing to increasing investments on retail stores and rising consumer serviceability.

The rising product innovations, its applications are also kept on increasing such as for anti-aging, protecting from pollution and maintaining smooth skin are major driving factors, which will boost the face wash and cleanser market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant demand for face wash and cleanser, owing to the rising adoption of natural products and increasing care for maintaining smooth and radiant facial skin. However, rising prices of the products, less product knowledge, and low-quality products, which are produced and sold by the domestic players, will negatively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising numbers of distribution channels are expected to create a huge opportunity for the market. Furthermore, the rising number of facing cleaning products for maintaining healthy skin, rising population and affordability of the product is anticipated to drive the market.

Rising number of hypermarkets & supermarkets in countries who are still in the process of development is anticipated to drive the organized retail stores, which will also drive the market. key players include L'Oreal (France), Unilever (U.K.), Procter & Gamble (the U.S.), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Estee Lauder Company Ltd. (the U.S.), Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan), Johnson and Johnson Ltd. (the U.S.), The Proactiv Company LLC (the U.S.) and Forest Essentials (India) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of market value, hypermarket & supermarket holds the largest revenue share of distribution channel in 2018.

Cream-based face wash segment has accounted for more than 35% of the overall market share, in 2018. Moreover, the increasing number of e-commerce channels is projected to boost demand for the online segment.

Asia Pacific was the prominent regional market in 2018 and estimated to increase further, during the forecast during, 2019 to 2025 with a steady CAGR.

Million Insights has segmented the face wash and cleanser market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Face Wash



Gel-based





Cream-based





Foam-based



Cleanser



Gel-based





Cream-based





Oil-based

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Drugstore



Supermarket & Hypermarket



Specialty Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

