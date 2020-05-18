Mynaric's manufacturing facility has started to produce communications terminals which can transmit data via laser between moving airborne or space platforms at rates similar to conventional optical fibre, but with the light transmitted through free space rather than along a cable. It aims to be the first company to offer laser communications terminals in the volumes and at the price point required by communications systems such as those being developed by Amazon, Telesat and SpaceX.

