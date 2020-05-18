AAC Clyde Space's Q1 report is encouraging, with a 60% increase in sales, modestly reduced EBITDA losses and a record order backlog of SEK183m. While the effects of COVID-19 lockdown measures are likely to be apparent from Q220, we expect these to be relatively limited so far. The management team is now working to deliver the increasing backlog, with rising activity through H220. AAC Clyde remains well positioned to participate in the growth of the New Space market given its leading positions in nanosatellites and subsystems.

